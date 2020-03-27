Letter to the editor: Liddick letters are crowding out views on other topics

I feel compelled to write to the editor as there has been an enormous destructive pattern that has developed for some time. Morgan Liddick’s column, “On Your Right,” produces highly antagonistic slanted views with cherry-picked statistics. A wave of letters to the editor asking for his removal and a couple in support take up a lot of space and intellectual capacity, crowding out letter space for additional issues of the day. Sadly, Liddick has morphed into an issue at times seemingly more important than health care, housing, etc. He is not that important.

The rationale for removal is varied and ranges from his irresponsible journalism to the view that his views are simply too insulting to be published. A reasonable argument in support is that free speech no matter how vitriolic should be defended.

My political and societal views are based on free thinking that at times are considered progressive and at times conservative with a goal of a pragmatic, healthy, non-ideological binding conclusion. That leads me to ask that the Summit Daily decide on Liddick’s column when this crisis subsides.

As someone who welcomes healthy and robust debate from all reasonable sides, I recommend that the daily find a thoughtful conservative who has the proven ability to add to the depth and breath of the robust dialogue needed for our community and region to address important issues.

Let’s stop making Liddick a real substantive issue and remove this distraction and select a respected columnist on the reasonable right who lives in Summit County and who can add to the intellectual depth we sorely need.