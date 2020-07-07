Letter to the editor: Liddick misses point that declaration rights were for white people

Morgan Liddick writes that the American Revolution was focused on “enlarging the space of human freedom.” I think he meant “white human freedom.” He talks about our founders as men (not women) “who were better and wiser than we.” I certainly don’t consider a slave owner like Thomas Jefferson (187 slaves), Benjamin Franklin (two to six slaves), George Taylor (two slaves), etc., to be “better and wiser” than myself or anyone else I associate with.

It is nice that he writes that our Declaration of Independence protected rights “which all people had naturally.” Again, I think he forgot to include “white” between “all” and people.”