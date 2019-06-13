Letter to the editor: Liddick takes extreme view of proposed LGBTQ legislation

Morgan Liddick’s latest article “When is LGBTQ equality tyranny?” is not only an exaggeration but an unlikely and extreme view of the proposed legislation he attacks, the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act to extend nondiscrimination protections to the LGBTQ community. His overblown statements remind me of Chicken Little and the sky is falling.

He believes that the legislation, if it becomes law, would compel everyone to “share the enthusiasms of America’s LGBTQ community.” I don’t think so. Most would agree LGBTQ people do encounter or suffer discrimination. And is that really different than discrimination based on race, religion or national origin?

So what does the proposed bill really do? The essence is it would add the words “sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity)” into the core provision of the Civil Rights Act so it would read “(a) Equal access: All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity) or national origin.”

Liddick doesn’t tell us that it’s highly unlikely that the proposed bill will become law. And if it were to be taken up by the Senate, any of the excesses he sees in the House bill, if valid, would likely be addressed and resolved. So I don’t think we need to be concerned about the horrible effects he foresees it would impose on us. And Liddick, let’s have some compassion for people who very well may have been born with a different sexual orientation than you and me.