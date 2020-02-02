Letter to the editor: Liddick using Trump strategy of attacking the attackers
Boot Gordon
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Morgan Liddick is using President Donald Trump’s strategy to counter the Democrats. They both attacked the attackers, not the issue. Why? Because Trump knows the average American has hated authority since puberty and forever has distrust for government. And contrary to the Democrats’ view that America hates the rich and powerful and dislikes how they got the money and power, the average American is just plain jealous.
Is what Trump did impeachable? Yes!
Did Trump commit the impeachable act? Yes!
End of story.
Letters to the Editor