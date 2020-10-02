Letter to the editor: Liddick’s column proves that Trump is not a Republican

I read with interest Morgan Liddick’s most recent column on what Republicans believe. I agree these are many of the Republican principles that have guided the party over the past 160 years. So no one has made a better case than Liddick on why President Donald Trump is no Republican. No one has practiced crony capitalism to the extent of Trump, who is always picking winners and losers based in large measure on which companies and interest groups support or oppose him.

If there is one great GOP principle, it has been on local control, and the government that governs best is closest to the people. Have we ever seen a president and his key supporters criticize governors, mayors and school boards that decide what is best for their citizens? Now we find out that Trump opposes taxes on himself more than a fair tax. And let’s remember that the deficit has exploded under Trump.

From Lincoln through Ike, Nixon, Ford, Reagan and the Bushes, there must be tears for how Trump has betrayed the Grand Old Party.