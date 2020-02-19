Letter to the editor: Liddick’s ignorant position in local paper is an embarrassment

Morgan Liddick’s column about Democratic Party candidates was offensive at best. As a Republican and an American, I cherish the need for open discourse on political and economic issues. Moreover, our presidential election is an important moment that should not be trivialized in our local paper, as was demonstrated by Liddick’s column. His thoughts are demeaning and divisive. His statements are imagination rather than factual or constructive.

The thought that young adults in our community would find Liddick’s ignorant and biased position taking a prominent spot (and half page) in the Summit Daily News is an embarrassment. I hope that you will not allow this columnist to continue.