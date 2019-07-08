Letter to the editor: Lighter traffic this Fourth of July in Breckenridge

It seems as if High Country denizens have spoken (via online survey), and local government officials have listened. Fourth of July in Breckenridge was lovely this year, in part due to the town’s decision to forgo a fireworks display. Light(er) traffic and congestion, lawn space to stretch out at the Riverwalk National Repertory Orchestra Pops concert and a general feel of small(er) town Independence Day traditions was such a treat.

Our town has gotten so crowded at peak times that when GoBreck announces its goal of sustained year-round tourism, I cringe. More is not always better, for locals and visitors alike. When our small town is at max capacity, everyone feels the stress.

Thank you, Breckenridge government, for taking this into consideration and bringing back that mountain town vibe this holiday.