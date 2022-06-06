Letter to the Editor: Lisa Eurich deserves our votes for Summit County assessor

I had the privilege of working directly with Lisa Eurich during my decade of employment with the Summit County’s Assessor’s Office. She is a motivated certified licensed appraiser who always contributes to a difficult work load.

Lisa accomplished her appraisal certification while employed with the Summit County Assessor’s Office. I believe having a certified appraiser as our assessor is beneficial in understanding property valuation in Summit County. The Assessor’s Office and tax payers will benefit from having a hands on motivated leader. Lisa has worked with all of the the county appraisal staff giving her a physical familiarity of all of the economic areas in Summit County. She is passionate about communicating changes and ballot initiatives that are happening right now in regards to our property tax requirements. Lisa worked for the previous two assessors and for our current Assessor. This has given her the insights to manage the Assessors office and work with the county offices.

The previous reappraisals were valued using an in house valuation program (CAMA) written and maintained by the county’s information systems. This program was undergoing a rewrite using a lot of labor hours and taxpayer dollars. The rewrite was in its final stage when the current assessor decided to scrap the in house program for an out of state provider. This provider will assign computer generated values like Zillow but two years in the past. This new system has taxpayers like Don Samuels, questioning the report details that are excluded in this new program. Lisa’s experience with valuation models will give her insights implementing the new programs.

I commend Lisa for accepting the challenge to run as a grassroots candidate. She is not sitting back complaining, rather, she is taking action.

Let’s choose to elect our assessor this term. I know that Lisa will be dedicated to the position, staff and citizens of Summit County. I encourage you to join me in supporting Lisa Eurich for Summit County assessor!