Letter to the Editor: Lisa Eurich has the credentials and skills to lead the assessor’s office

I am writing this letter from “across the aisle” in support of Lisa Eurich for Summit County assessor. I met Lisa when I began working for Summit County government in 2016.

As I was learning a totally new job, with completely different responsibilities from what I had done in the past, Lisa was helpful, always patient and willing to explain things so that I had a better understanding of what the assessor’s office did in correlation to my job responsibilities.

Lisa is a certified residential appraiser and was genuinely committed to performing her assessor responsibilities in the best interests of the community. She has over 10 years of experience working for Summit County Government and the majority of which was in the assessor’s office.

Lisa is an analytical thinker, but more importantly she is an effective communicator who is knowledgeable about all things related to the fun topic of “property taxes.” Lisa will be boots on the ground, getting involved and truly “representing” the Summit County community as it pertains to the goings on in local politics and even Colorado.

Since this writing, both Lisa and I have left Summit County government. Mine was by choice. Lisa continues to be involved in the community and was even instrumental in starting a local chapter of a nonprofit – Together Women Rise! This nonprofit is an organization that empowers women and girls in some of the most impoverished places. Lisa is a true “leader by example” if ever you had the good fortune to meet one!

Lisa gets my vote for Summit County assessor, and hopefully she will get yours as well. Lisa has the experience, integrity and will be transparent with a very positive “can do” attitude.

Please exercise your very important right, and vote for Lisa Eurich as Summit County assessor this June 28.