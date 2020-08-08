Letter to the editor: Local artists should contribute comics to Summit Daily

This is part seeking answers and part a call to action on behalf of our local artists. Bear with me here while I break out my soapbox and stand atop it.

Amazing people of Summit County, lend me your beautiful sets of page scanning eyes! Yes, you there with your coffee. All of you!

Have you wondered where the funnies have gone? What? Funnies, I say. Yes, good people, the comics are gone from our small but mighty paper. Gone!

I ask you all, local and traveler alike, has there ever been a more crucial need for a good laugh? No! That time is now.

Maybe syndication fees were too high for our paper? It is truly hard times all around.

Therefore, ladies, gents and all who are artfully in between, I have for you an outrageous proposal. Who among us is an artist aching to make somebody laugh? Surely a few of you are out there? The glory would be unlimited!

Yes, that is my outrageous proposal. Let’s resurrect the funnies in the Summit Daily by turning them over to local artists.

What say you, dear reader? Say yay! And let’s bring back joy to our daily reading.