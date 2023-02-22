Letter to the Editor: Local representation is crucial for Keystone’s future as a town

As property owners in Keystone for nearly 20 years and current full-time residents, we totally agree with Valerie Thisted’s observations. Keystone is at a crossroads, and local representation and the ability to directly manage Keystone’s best interests will be key to our future.

Since its founding in the 1970’s, the demographics of Keystone have changed dramatically. More full-time residents and families now call Keystone home. Online vacation rental companies have also had a huge impact on the sheer number of short-term vacation rentals. We cannot let the county commissioners and property management companies instill unfounded fear tactics. Their biased interests in Keystone not becoming its own town are obvious!

Last year, we witnessed the importance of local representation firsthand. We attended a commissioner meeting where over 100 local residents expressed concern about a pot dispensary being built in our backyard. Then, one commissioner (who is a resident of Breckenridge), promptly ignored our concerns and voted to allow the dispensary on the basis of “she had a dispensary near her home, and it hadn’t caused any problems”. Thankfully, the other two commissioners listened to what was said, put their personal biases aside, and voted against the dispensary. The point is…. we were one vote away from having this dispensary built!

This experience had a huge impact on us. We quickly realized that we needed to be able to manage our local issues ourselves. Issues like growth, law enforcement, road and path maintenance, flooding, river improvements, code enforcement, economic revitalization, budget management, and pedestrian safety — just to name a few.

Local decision making, made by local residents, listening to local input, is absolutely key to managing Keystone’s future. This will allow Keystone to continue to be the best “little town in Summit County!”