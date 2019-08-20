Letter to the editor: Locals should receive discounts

To make Summit County more reasonable to locals, perhaps Summit County should follow the example of Hawaii. Because of the huge income disparity between visitors and locals, Hawaii locals receive substantial discounts at supermarkets, restaurants, theaters, etc. As a visitor to Summit County, I would be happy to pay a higher price as long as the locals would benefit from a two-tiered system. The definition of a “local” could be someone who is working either part time or full time within the county.