Letter to the editor: Lodging ban has caused difficulties for rental owners

I hope my voice might somehow have some effect on the decision to immediately reopen Summit County to short-term rentals. My wife and I are in our mid-70s after having retired some 14 years ago. We are not wealthy, but we were able to save enough while working to invest in a condo in Summit County — truly a dream come true.

For 12 years, we spent three months each winter and other shorter periods at our condo. Two years ago, our family circumstances changed requiring us to spend winters elsewhere. We were able to hold onto and visit our dream condo as we were able to rent it short term when we couldn’t be there. It is the only way we can continue to spend time there.

We’ve read with interest the great pressure on the county to stay shut down. We also note that much of that sentiment comes from those who seem to have quite a dislike for the very source of what once made Summit County grow and survive: tourism!

For 12 years, we had delightful talks on lift rides with people from all over the world who chose Summit as their ski destination. They are what made Summit County’s economy thrive.

Of course, there were issues, as there are anywhere that people want to visit. But continued closures and restrictions will cause more failures and make it even more difficult for life to return. It certainly is making it more difficult for my wife and me. Those who have been annoyed by the inconveniences that tourism brings must ask themselves what the alternatives are. There are none that work as well as what Summit County had before the pandemic.

Carefully reopening is the best way for it to recover.