Letter to the editor: Longtime employees should be able to sell deed-restricted units at market value

I understand the need for housing, especially employee housing. The majority of the 284-unit project in Breckenridge, if approved, would be deed-restricted housing. You might think in a town as liberal as Breckenridge that there would be an aversion to keeping poor people poor. Apparently not! One of the best ways to build wealth is by owning real estate, not in Arkansas or Mississippi perhaps, but certainly in a ski resort town that has one of the highest numbers of skier visits in the country. It’s hard for folks to find jobs that pay well enough to comfortably live here. Most local jobs (other than jobs that require college degrees) pay between $12 and $19 an hour. I think it’s great to give folks a helping hand, but why not consider rewarding longtime employees by letting them sell their deed-restricted homes at market value if they have lived and worked in Summit County for 15 years? We have real estate market downturns often enough that the town could buy properties to replace the deed-restricted units that sell at market value. It would certainly encourage a stable workforce. Isn’t that exactly what this community wants and needs?