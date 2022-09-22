Letter to the Editor: Look to the Constitution when choosing your votes this election

It’s the most dreaded time of the year, election time. We as an electorate need to be more discerning regarding who we elect. What can we use as a yardstick?

Let’s look at the preamble to the Constitution for guidance.

“in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America.”

Note the word “more” perfect. Our forefathers understood perfection is not an absolute goal. We should choose leaders that strive for perfection, with the understanding that they must settle for “close.” Compromise benefits the majority of us.

“Insure domestic tranquility” — can we achieve this by electing individuals that have no respect for the rule of law?

“Provide for the common defense” — Can’t we agree this is the cornerstone of our freedom? A strong America is good for the world.

“Promote the general welfare” — Note the word “general” doesn’t specify any particular constituency but all of us. How can this goal be served by someone that is politically myopic?

“Secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” — how can we have liberty ourselves without granting it to others? How does electing individuals to office who would restrict the right to vote meet this goal?

We must elect representatives with the character to follow the precepts our founders wisely gave us — the last best hope of earth.

“In giving freedom to the slave, we assure freedom to the free — honorable alike in what we give, and what we preserve. We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth,” Abraham Lincoln said.