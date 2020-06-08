Letter to the editor: Looking forward to a pedestrian friendly Main Street in Frisco

Although we winter in Florida, we spend every summer in Summit County, and we are looking forward to the temporary conversion of Main Street in Frisco to a pedestrian street in order to enhance social distancing. We have often wished that Frisco had more outdoor dining opportunities, and with COVID-19 still a risk, we are not yet comfortable dining in the many Frisco restaurants with limited interior space.

Frisco already closes Main Street several days each summer for events such as the art fair and Frisco Fall Fest, and we have never had a problem with access or parking. Given the current extraordinary situation, let’s at least give it a try and see how it works out.