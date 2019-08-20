Letter to the editor: Luxury homes are the downfall of Summit County
Gary Ross
Dillon
Dillon
Dropping the comics, weather, Dear Abby to give your employees a raise? Why not charge more for the real estate ads for homes that locals could never afford? Print this. I doubt you will. The real estate ads in the Saturday edition are the biggest waste of paper. I can barely afford to live here, and they’re advertising homes that mere mortals could never afford or earn a living to afford one here. This is the downfall of Summit County.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor