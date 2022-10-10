Letter to the Editor: Major accidents on Colorado Highway 9 should prompt action by CDOT

Two major accidents happened in the past two weeks on Colorado Highway 9 north of Silverthorne, resulting in serious injuries and one fatality.

Given the increased traffic due to the rising local population with the addition of the Summit Sky community and development on the north side of Three Peaks in Silverthorne, and the amount of heavy commercial vehicles commuting on this stretch of highway — it is no surprise. Adjacent to this section of deadly highway is a dog park, soccer fields and frisbee golf course.

It’s time the speed limit is lowered. The Colorado Department of Transporation would be negligent if they did not consider taking action given the recent tragedies and the development in this area.