Letter to the Editor: Make your short-term rental opinions heard ahead of regulation

Make your short-term rental voices heard!

Short-term rental regulations for neighborhood zones of unincorporated Summit County are soon to be adopted with the end of the current license moratorium. The Summit Board of County Commissioners is tasked with approving this regulation with the input from the planning department, the countywide planning commission and you. The first of two readings to adopt these new regulations is on Jan. 24. The current direction is to apply a percentage-based cap on the number of licenses in those zones and the ability to short-term rent an unlimited number of nights for those licensees.

If you have concerns, below are opportunities for you to make your voices heard. Don’t delay or it will be too late.

Attend, in person or via zoom, the Jan. 4 public hearing at the planning commission at 5:30 p.m. and comment! Agenda will be posted a few days ahead here: https://www.summitcountyco.gov/agendacenter

Email comments to the planning commission members. No contact info is listed on the Summit County webpage https://www.summitcountyco.gov/404/Countywide-Planning-Commission , however you can email comments to the Planning Department (planning@summitcountyco.gov ) and ask them to forward to the commission. Best to do before the Jan. 4 planning commission meeting.

https://www.summitcountyco.gov/91/County-Commissioners

Attend, in person or via zoom, the Jan. 24 public hearing at the commissioners meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge and comment within the two-minute limit. You will not be alone. This will be the first reading of the proposed revised ordinance, so this meeting is crucial!

Spread the word!

We citizens are a part of this, however we need to speak to be heard and help direct policy.