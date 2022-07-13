Letter to the Editor: ‘Man of La Mancha’ blew me away, and it will impress you too
Dillon
In these unsettled times, I encourage you to take a break, laugh and dream the impossible dream by attending the outstanding rendition of “Man of La Mancha” at the Lake Dillon Theatre Co.
We had no idea what to expect when we went to the show last weekend, and we were blown away by the performance! The cast is phenomenal, the music is magical, and we left feeling inspired.
Set your reality aside, and enter the world and imagination of Don Quixote De La Mancha. I promise, you won’t be disappointed!
