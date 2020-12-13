Letter to the editor: Mask and distancing enforcement is lax at ski areas
Conifer
I’ve been skiing at Breckenridge twice, Keystone and Vail this season. Every single resort disappointed me with their lack of social distancing and mask enforcement at lifts. So much for “Save our Season.” If it is too much for their lift employees to enforce, they should hire off-duty officers for their lift stations.
