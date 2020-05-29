Letter to the editor: Mask, distancing rules established for the common good

Letter writer Roman Kowalewicz states, “but when politicians encroach our privacy by imposing senseless laws that violate the Constitution, nobody rise a red flag. What is wrong with you people?”

It is unclear to me from his writing, however I surmise Kowalewicz is referring to recommendations to monitor and slow the opening of business (as usual) due to the COVID-19 virus epidemic in the U.S.

By this writing, the number of COVID-19 deaths will eclipse 102,321. That is the seating capacity of the Louisiana State University Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is nicknamed, Death Valley.

The hurried opening of bars and restaurants, churches, retail, et al., runs afoul of guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, physicians and the medical community, local, state and federal agencies. Wearing masks in public and social distancing are recommendations set forth for the common good. Not a law. Consider, a 15 mph school zone condition. Is that a rights violation or a measure to save lives of the most vulnerable? (By the way, this is law.)

Yes, it’s not without sacrifice, pain and inconvenience. I don’t like it either, the bar restrictions especially.

P.S. The University of Michigan football stadium, The Big House, seats 107,600.