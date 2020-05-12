Letter to the editor: Mask rule could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder

One in 4 women in this country have been violently physically abused by a partner. One in 5 women in this country have been raped. Many of these women have been strangled or smothered in the process. The mere thought of being forced to wear a face mask can and has been triggering a post-traumatic stress disorder response.

Summit County and Breckenridge have now mandated masks without any exemption! All stores now have security force at the entrances preventing anyone from entering without a mask on. So the victims now must make a choice: starve or leave the county. What is next? Burning crosses?