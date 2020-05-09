Letter to the editor: Masks are not needed outdoors if distance can be maintained
Silverthorne
Evidently letter writer Janice Vleet has not kept up with the latest articles that have debunked an earlier one last month that referred to air stream contamination. The latest advice has been that there is very little risk walking outside without a mask and maintaining appropriate distance. A passing biker is not considered a risk to a walker. That is why all the Colorado directives require masks indoors only or in places where social distancing cannot be maintained. If Vleet feels more comfortable wearing a mask outside, so be it, but don’t criticize others who are following the rules.
