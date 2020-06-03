Letter to the editor: Masks are unnecessary while exercising outdoors | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Masks are unnecessary while exercising outdoors

Dr. David Gray
Breckenridge

To my fellow bike path users: I ride our local bike path daily. Approximately 1 in 4 of you are wearing face masks while riding. As a physician, observing the evolution of this pandemic, it is my opinion that — barring respiratory symptoms like fever, cough or sneezing — it is 100% unnecessary to wear a mask when outside. On the other hand, rebreathing your own carbon dioxide, especially when exercising, is definitely harmful to your health.

