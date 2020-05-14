Letter to the editor: Masks must be worn to protect others from COVID-19
Wildernest
Dear letter writer Patrick Griffin,
The overall risk to the residents of Summit County of becoming infected (and possibly dying) by people like you who cannot bear to wear a mask when out in public seems to be lost on you. I guess you think the trauma of wearing a mask is more important to address than the trauma of folks dying from COVID-19.
