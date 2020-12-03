Letter to the editor: McGahey must reject falsehoods, insults and name-calling

I have to say that the recent letters to the editor expressing outrage about columnist Kim McGahey are spot on. Having a weekly conservative column to balance the argument is totally fine. By discussing things in a polite, factual manner, we can move toward resolving problems in a thoughtful manner. But, as I predicted, McGahey can’t do that.

Find another conservative voice who rejects falsehoods (as in 0.2% death rate versus 2% real death rate), rejects insults (as in MDs/Ph.Ds are all alphabet soup quacks) and rejects name-calling (as in Pontius Polis).

Like him or not, it appears that Gov. Jared Polis is really struggling with the human effects of this virus and is basing his decisions on factual data as we try to contain things until vaccinations create the herd immunity we need.

No one of right mind underestimates the toll on those who can’t work and can’t feed their families during these times. The goal is to prevent a lockdown and prevent hospitals from rationing care.

Summit Daily News, please find another voice!