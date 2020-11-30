Letter to the editor: McGahey’s column is contrary to rational health policy

I find the Tuesday, Nov. 24 opinion column in the Summit Daily News by Kim McGahey to be absurd and contrary to rational and informed public health policy.

He is of course entitled to his opinion, as is the Summit Daily to decide if it will print his philosophy. The ones not entitled to a choice are the health care professionals he identifies as having alphabet soup after their name. If he shows up sick, they have no choice and must, and will, treat him with the best they have. They will also treat everybody else who shows up because he infected them due to his ignorance.

I find his position to be blatantly anti-Summit and a clear explanation of why he lost his recent election to the state Legislature by a 60% to 40% margin.