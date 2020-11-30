Letter to the editor: McGahey’s get-to-work math needs checking
Breckenridge
Kim, your math skills in your column would probably get you an “F” in sixth grade math. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, approximately 12.7 million people are infected with the virus and 260,000 are dead in the U.S. According to your world of math that is 0.2% fatalities; in my world of math that is 2 per 100 fatalities or 2%. Do the math! If 10% of the US population (360,000) were to get inflected — God forbid — that works out to 720,000 dead.
As far as getting back to work, I’m sure the ICU workers across the nation would happily take time off from the conditions they are currently working under.
I suggest you go to a decaffeinated beverage, it has all the taste you need without the obvious side effect.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter to the editor: McGahey’s get-to-work math needs checking
Kim, your math skills in your column would probably get you an “F” in sixth grade math. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, approximately 12.7 million people are infected with the virus and 260,000 are dead…