Letter to the editor: McGahey’s get-to-work math needs checking

Kim, your math skills in your column would probably get you an “F” in sixth grade math. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, approximately 12.7 million people are infected with the virus and 260,000 are dead in the U.S. According to your world of math that is 0.2% fatalities; in my world of math that is 2 per 100 fatalities or 2%. Do the math! If 10% of the US population (360,000) were to get inflected — God forbid — that works out to 720,000 dead.

As far as getting back to work, I’m sure the ICU workers across the nation would happily take time off from the conditions they are currently working under.

I suggest you go to a decaffeinated beverage, it has all the taste you need without the obvious side effect.