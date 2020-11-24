Letter to the editor: McGahey’s opinion is exactly why he wasn’t elected

Kim McGahey’s opinion in Tuesday’s paper is a clear indicator of why we did not chose him as one of our elected officials. What irresponsible words from someone who is supposedly an intelligent person. Yes, McGahey, it is quite obvious from the numbers that we little people cannot take care of own lives! Since most tourists left our area at the end of summer, we little people of Summit County stopped being careful and drove the positive test rates through the roof! We may not be dying, but we sure as heck are not healthy.

Action is needed, not useless opinions. Because if you’re wrong, “oops” doesn’t cut it. No one has the answers, but it sure is not business as usual. If we take some action, perhaps we can salvage some of this winter season.