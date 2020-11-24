Letter to the editor: McGahey’s opinion is exactly why he wasn’t elected
Breckenridge
Kim McGahey’s opinion in Tuesday’s paper is a clear indicator of why we did not chose him as one of our elected officials. What irresponsible words from someone who is supposedly an intelligent person. Yes, McGahey, it is quite obvious from the numbers that we little people cannot take care of own lives! Since most tourists left our area at the end of summer, we little people of Summit County stopped being careful and drove the positive test rates through the roof! We may not be dying, but we sure as heck are not healthy.
Action is needed, not useless opinions. Because if you’re wrong, “oops” doesn’t cut it. No one has the answers, but it sure is not business as usual. If we take some action, perhaps we can salvage some of this winter season.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User