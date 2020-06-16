Letter to the editor: Menconi will fight for child care, housing, environment

I’m voting Arn Menconi for state Senate because he has the experience needed to get things done. Menconi has an MBA, so he understands the difficult task that small-business owners are facing during this crisis. Menconi served two terms as county commissioner in Eagle County, where he passed some of the most progressive legislation for early child care, affordable housing, smart growth management and public open space.

Menconi founded the SOS Outreach charity that helps underserved youths from poor and minority backgrounds to learn about leadership and social justice through outdoor sports. He ran SOS for 21 years, and it still exists today across 28 ski areas in nine states, providing programming for over 40,000 kids. Many of my friends have helped teach children to snowboard through SOS and continue to do so today.

I know that Menconi is going to fight for a Green New Deal. He has been endorsed by the Sunrise Movement and has been actively fighting for climate justice over the past five years. Menconi won’t stop fighting once he is elected. The AFL-CIO labor union refused to endorse him because he is steadfast in his determination to bring 100% renewable energy to Colorado by 2030. It is time we move beyond the dying oil and gas industry and provide green jobs to our workforce. Menconi supports a just transition for oil and gas workers.

He plans to implement a wealth tax on residential properties worth over $5 million for five years to help make up for budget shortfalls and fund critical programs like fire departments and education. It is time that second-home owners paid their fair share. We need a candidate with bold ideas to defeat Sen. Bob Rankin, a climate change denier, so please join me in voting for Menconi in the Democratic primary.