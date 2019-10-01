Letter to the editor: Mental health response team comes to fruition

I would like to acknowledge Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and Building Hope’s Betsy Casey for the successful efforts to move the Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team program forward. This program will assist first responders in crisis calls and help those experiencing mental illness receive the help they need where they need it. This has been a long time coming through many community efforts, including National Alliance on Mental Illness and many agencies and members of Summit County. This is a promise kept. Let us know how we all can help.