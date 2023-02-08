Letter to the Editor: Metal ski-bikes pose a danger to everyone on the slopes

Each season, more metal ski-bikes are seen on the slopes of Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Many ski-bikers wear full-face, motorcycle-type helmets to protect themselves from the obvious dangers posed by an unforgiving, rigid, metal vehicle.

Skibikers voluntarily assume these risks. But what about all the ordinary skiers and boarders, including children, who must share the slopes with ski-bikes? They have not chosen the extra risks. They are not protected by full-face helmets and body armor in the event a ski-bike crashes into them.

One possible response to risk is to do nothing or wait and see. A better response is to be proactive: implement low-cost, common-sense policies that reduce risk, such as limiting ski-bikes and other metal vehicles to designated areas.

Breckenridge Ski Resort decision makers, do you care about the safety of your own children? Are you OK with them possibly being struck by a metal skibike moving at speed? What are you waiting for? Why not act now to create a safer experience for children, for everyone?