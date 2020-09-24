Letter to the editor: Middle East peace treaty is more like an arms deal

Again, columnist Morgan Liddick is presenting half-truths. He lauds Trump’s success in bringing calm to the Middle East, but he doesn’t mention why Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed the peace treaty with Israel: to get advanced war weapons like the F-35 from us.

So Palestine will probably become another war zone like Yemen and Tripoli in Libya. (Have you seen those pictures of the starving kids in Yemen?)

Liddick knows, but he doesn’t mention, that we’ve been in a war economy since 1939. All our wars since (and before?) were contrived. These were horrible crimes the perpetrators of which have never been brought to justice.

Hey, Liddick, as a college professor, don’t you have the intellect or the imagination on a way to improve our economy, our foreign relations and politics? This former eighth grade teacher does.