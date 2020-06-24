Letter to the editor: Mind your manners when it comes to masks

Wearing a mask when going into public places may feel like a nuisance, but it’s also just a basic courtesy to others during uncertain times. The choice to wear or not wear a mask is not a statement about who you are going to vote for or which news channel you watch. It’s something easy that you can do to protect other people who may be more vulnerable than you and your loved ones. Even if you’re only giving other people a little peace of mind by wearing a mask, it’s the right thing to do.

If you consider yourself to be someone with good manners, wear a mask. Pull out those neck gaiters and bandanas or pick up reusable masks. Wearing a mask takes bit more effort than saying please and thank you or opening a door for someone, but it’s what we need to do right now.