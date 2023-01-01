Letter to the Editor: Misrepresenting and misleading the American electorate is lying

New York Rep.-elect George Santos has admitted to padding his resume, misrepresenting his work experience and misleading the American public about these things. He also claimed to have Jewish ancestors.

When called on these falsehoods, he made a half-hearted apology. Then, he claimed that lots of people do these things. When I heard him say this I could not help but, in my mind, hear a teenager whine that all the other kids do it. Then hear a mom say, “If everyone else jumped off a cliff, would you?”

Grow up, Mr. Santos, and realize that this is called lying. Your constituents and the American people deserve better.