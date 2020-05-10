Letter to the editor: Money doesn’t give second-home owners extra rights
Dillon
No one’s rights should be challenged or infringed upon. Rules set by our state and local policy makers should be followed. But how do we know that a couple traveling from Florida or driving from Denver is quarantining for 14 days after their arrival at their second home in Summit County? Our government is not planning on taking precautionary measures like Europe and Asia. Not testing or screening or tracing. We’re opening up. Don’t those entitled folks who think that they are our “lifeblood” know that they are increasing our potential for contracting COVID-19 when they step into our public places. Don’t they care about our families? It’s understandable that some folks don’t get it for whatever reason. That’s always part of the equation and usually part of the problem. Why do folks loudly standing up for their rights neglect the rights of others. Money doesn’t entitle or give rights. That’s an offensive attitude.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User