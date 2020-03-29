Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick brings necessary balance to Summit Daily
John O’Neill
Silverthorne
I’ve read many letters decrying Morgan Liddick’s commentaries with a blend of amusement and sadness. His columns bring a necessary balance to your publication, without which it would be heavily one-sided. I strongly support his continued inclusion.
The prime take-away from the anti-Liddick letters is simple: If you do not agree with a leftist view of the world, debate is not an option; instead you must be silenced. A secondary lesson is that liberals seem to be collectively devoid of a sense of humor.
