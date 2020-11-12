Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick column about election fraud is seditious

We have been giving a monthly donation to the Summit Daily News for several months and would have liked to continue to do so but cannot continue to support a paper that prints a column by someone who consistently lies.

In Tuesday’s paper, Morgan Liddick states that in Democrat-run areas, election fraud is a historic fact. As an election judge in a Democratic-run area, I am totally offended. He gives no proof of this, and if he has proof, he should cite where he obtained this information so that it can be fact checked.

I am all for having a column written by someone on the right but not someone who regularly tells lies and potentially incites division and unrest in this country. Joe Biden is the president-elect, and he is trying to unite this country. We believe what Liddick is doing is seditious.