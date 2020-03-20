Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick column put things into perspective

Morgan Liddick’s column “Blind coronavirus panic” was the first column that I have read to put things in perspective. Kudos to him. I do wish the Summit Daily News would publish the facts about the demographics and preexisting conditions of the victims of this virus so citizens can better judge if they are at risk. The website I find most useful is Worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-age-sex-demographics. I wonder why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t publish this kind of informative information.

I really don’t understand the logic behind closing all the Colorado ski resorts. Perhaps closing the on-mountain restaurants and gondolas might be prudent. However, I do wonder what the transmission rate of any virus/bacteria is when riding the chairlift in below-freezing weather with a slight breeze (stiff breeze if in Breck)?