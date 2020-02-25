Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick is more reprehensible than reputable

I am no great admirer or fan of Morgan Liddick’s sarcasm and screed. That he chortles his way through his characterizations of the Democratic candidates, compared to the antics of Donald Trump, who wouldn’t know truth were it to smack him in the face, is as nasty as it is disingenuous.

Liddick is everything that has made American politics the lowliest of employment options for anyone in the United States. Who in their right mind would want, for themselves and their families, to be dragged through this process of demeaned reputation, dredged up past and reinterpreted statements and reconstituted deeds all in the name of some sick “the-public-needs-to-know” excuse?

Liddick actually is reveling as the Dems eviscerate each other and presents all this as some sort of a political blood sport. For him, it isn’t so much the issues as the personalities that he enjoys reviling. He’s like the sick soul who actually relishes sticking his fingers in the wounds of others.

I can recall Liddick’s plea for honest dialogue. His past two pieces are far more diatribe than debate. They are the rhetoric of ridicule and now have more resemblance to the reprehensible than the reputable.