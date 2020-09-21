Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick is spot on about election chaos

I rarely agree with Morgan Liddick, but his column on electoral mayhem is spot on.

The torrent of exaggerations and falsehoods he predicted is here in the form of smears against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and John Hickenlooper.

Peaceful protests are infiltrated by white supremacists who loot stores, burn buildings and murder protesters.

He fears that allowing friends or family members to return ballots will result in “naughtiness.” We know what that looks like: In 2018 a congressional election in North Carolina was voided and rescheduled because a Republican campaign manager turned in hundreds of false ballots, enough to cast the result in doubt.

He has three suggestions for improving mail-in balloting. We know they are quite reasonable because they work for us here in Colorado. Unfortunately, in some states where election officials want to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, local laws don’t allow it and the Republican politicians won’t change the law.

So, yes, Liddick, chaos indeed.