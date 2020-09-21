Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick is spot on about election chaos
Breckenridge
I rarely agree with Morgan Liddick, but his column on electoral mayhem is spot on.
The torrent of exaggerations and falsehoods he predicted is here in the form of smears against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and John Hickenlooper.
Peaceful protests are infiltrated by white supremacists who loot stores, burn buildings and murder protesters.
He fears that allowing friends or family members to return ballots will result in “naughtiness.” We know what that looks like: In 2018 a congressional election in North Carolina was voided and rescheduled because a Republican campaign manager turned in hundreds of false ballots, enough to cast the result in doubt.
He has three suggestions for improving mail-in balloting. We know they are quite reasonable because they work for us here in Colorado. Unfortunately, in some states where election officials want to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, local laws don’t allow it and the Republican politicians won’t change the law.
So, yes, Liddick, chaos indeed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User