Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick just parrots Donald Trump’s lies

Fact-checking Morgan Liddick’s columns gets tiresome but somebody needs to. As the old saying goes, plenty of job security.

Like President Donald Trump, Liddick is a distortion dispenser. Trump has accumulated over 20,000 falsehoods and lies while in office, according to nonpartisan fact-checkers like FactCheck.org, and Liddick often parrots him.

Liddick’s Aug. 25 column (“Democratic Party platform a toxic stew”) criticizes their platform. Liddick, you may not like it, but at least they have one.

For the first time in its 166-year history, the GOP doesn’t have one. Instead, there’s vague talk of sticking with 2016s but mostly a brief statement surrendering its independence to Trump, stating the party will support anything he wants to do. Proving again the once-proud GOP has become the Cult of Trump. Do Democrats’ warnings of increasing authoritarianism seem realistic now?

Unsurprisingly, the new/old GOP platform doesn’t include Trump’s undelivered 2016 promises:

Finishing the border wall (with Mexico paying for it)

Repealing Obamacare (since Republicans never created viable health-care plans)

Reducing, then eliminating, federal debt (quite the opposite, increasing debt more than any other post-war president)

Creating 4% economic growth (the best was 3% from massive tax cuts that exploded deficits)

Releasing tax returns (he promised he would, after alleged IRS audit; still hasn’t)

Liddick repeats Trump’s lies (among many) about Democrats’ proposals:

“Biden wants to defund police” (Biden stated unequivocally he does not)

Trump’s done better on the economy (Trump continued growth Obama started, after disastrous Great Recession; then Trump’s COVID failures wrecked it again)

Biden will “raise your taxes” (He’s pledged to overturn Trump’s tax cuts for the top 1% earners and corporations only and help middle- and working-classes)

So thanks for the job security, Liddick. Too bad I’m like millions of Americans and not getting paid.