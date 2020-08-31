Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick just parrots Donald Trump’s lies
Silverthorne
Fact-checking Morgan Liddick’s columns gets tiresome but somebody needs to. As the old saying goes, plenty of job security.
Like President Donald Trump, Liddick is a distortion dispenser. Trump has accumulated over 20,000 falsehoods and lies while in office, according to nonpartisan fact-checkers like FactCheck.org, and Liddick often parrots him.
Liddick’s Aug. 25 column (“Democratic Party platform a toxic stew”) criticizes their platform. Liddick, you may not like it, but at least they have one.
For the first time in its 166-year history, the GOP doesn’t have one. Instead, there’s vague talk of sticking with 2016s but mostly a brief statement surrendering its independence to Trump, stating the party will support anything he wants to do. Proving again the once-proud GOP has become the Cult of Trump. Do Democrats’ warnings of increasing authoritarianism seem realistic now?
Unsurprisingly, the new/old GOP platform doesn’t include Trump’s undelivered 2016 promises:
- Finishing the border wall (with Mexico paying for it)
- Repealing Obamacare (since Republicans never created viable health-care plans)
- Reducing, then eliminating, federal debt (quite the opposite, increasing debt more than any other post-war president)
- Creating 4% economic growth (the best was 3% from massive tax cuts that exploded deficits)
- Releasing tax returns (he promised he would, after alleged IRS audit; still hasn’t)
Liddick repeats Trump’s lies (among many) about Democrats’ proposals:
- “Biden wants to defund police” (Biden stated unequivocally he does not)
- Trump’s done better on the economy (Trump continued growth Obama started, after disastrous Great Recession; then Trump’s COVID failures wrecked it again)
- Biden will “raise your taxes” (He’s pledged to overturn Trump’s tax cuts for the top 1% earners and corporations only and help middle- and working-classes)
So thanks for the job security, Liddick. Too bad I’m like millions of Americans and not getting paid.
