Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick seems to have short-term memory loss

There seems to be an illness affecting many ranking Republicans: Very short-term memory loss. Morgan Liddick seems to have contracted it also.

In his most recent column, he quotes Ruth Bader Ginsburg as saying, “The president is president for all four years after inauguration.” You cite this as justification for Trump’s nomination of Amy Barrett.

Mitch McConnell gave a speech on the Senate floor March 28, 2016, regarding Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. He said, “Action on a Supreme Court nomination must be put off until after the election campaign is over.” He said of the American voters, “Let’s give them a voice. Let’s let the American people decide.”

He went on to say, “The American people are perfectly capable of having their say, their say, on this issue. So let’s give them a voice. Let’s let the American people decide. The Senate will appropriately revisit the matter when it considers the qualifications of the nominee the next president nominates, whoever that might be.”

At that point in time, Obama was president for another 310 days until Jan. 20, 2017. There were 237 days left until Election Day on Nov. 8, 2016.

When Trump nominated Barrett, he had 117 days left in his term of office. There were 38 days until Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.

Obviously you are suffering from short-term memory loss, so please seek treatment. Or is it just that there’s a Republican in the White House and a Republican Senate. After all, “It’s different this time.”