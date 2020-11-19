Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick will be missed by the left and the right

Morgan Liddick, you will be missed. And you will be missed by people on both the left and right. Conservatives will miss your defense of rational thinking, the Constitution, traditional values and the right to hear both sides of any issue.

Progressives and those on the left will miss venting their seemingly endless hatred and string of labels ending in “-ist.” They may even come to regret cancelling you.

You have been accused of many things, including being outrageous and full of hate. However, when compared to what many of your detractors wrote in response, your columns often sounded like “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Now, I will wait for the inevitable denunciations from the woke.