Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick’s columns have their place

I have studied and taught American government, American history and international relations for many years. Like other readers of the Summit Daily News, I find much in Morgan Liddick’s columns to be woefully suspect. Nevertheless, give the man his due; he has his place. After all, it is always educational to read and then correct, if only for ourselves, faulty facts and reasoning. The late political cartoonist Walt Kelly had a lovable swamp character, Pogo, who famously stated, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

That said, many thanks to the staff at the Summit Daily for forging onward and keeping the community informed as we endure and shelter in place.