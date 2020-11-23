Letter to the editor: Morgan Liddick’s missive misses in his final column

Does Morgan Liddick think about the implications of what he writes? “The itch to eliminate alternative views and voices is, always and everywhere, a hallmark of tyrants.”

The people Trump has fired/forced to resign since Nov. 3:

Chris Krebs fired by Tweet, director of the Cyber Security and Infrastructure stated on Nov. 12. He said “the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.”

Neil Chatterjee, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman replaced Nov. 5 by a Trump appointee. Chatterjee, a Republican, told the Washington Post some of his actions “aggravated somebody at the White House.”

Nov. 16, Trump tweeted he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper replacing him with loyalist Christopher Miller. He resisted Trump’s request to use the military against protesters.

Jen Stewart, Esper’s chief of staff was replaced. She was ousted after being appointed to lead the Pentagon’s transition team for Biden, according to Foreign Policy.

Alexis Ross, Esper’s deputy chief of staff, resigned last Tuesday, a defense official confirmed. Sources told CNN the White House focused on pushing out Esper’s undersecretaries as his team opposed the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan over security concerns. “This is scary,” an anonymous defense official told the network. “These are dictator moves.”

James Anderson, the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for policy, resigned last Tuesday. He clashed with the administration over placing Trump loyalists at the Pentagon, according to Politico.

Richard Pilger, the head of the Justice Department’s election crimes branch, resigned last Monday protesting Attorney General Barr’s authorization to investigate Trump’s various election fraud allegations.

This is only a partial listing. There are six more. What does this sound like to you? “An itch to eliminate alternative views?” This is the mark of a tyrant indeed.