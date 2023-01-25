Letter to the Editor: Much has been said about global warming and climate change

Much has been said about first global warming and now climate change. People are willing to make drastic changes in the way we live to stop an impending disaster. The word “existential” is constantly being used. Changes like solar, wind batteries and more nuclear energy to replace fossil fuel burning are the current talking points. No one knows what the future paths will be because we can’t even imagine what the future in science and engineering will be like. Who predicted the hand-held devices we now use with such increasing importance? I know: science fiction writers. Are we soon to be able to beam ourselves to other locations, making aircraft obsolete?

This discussion will focus on being specific with the words “climate change” and “deniers.” When the scientists tell us that the climate is changing, that air and water temperatures are changing. Of course. What’s new about that? No thinking person should deny that. This planet has always been moving either to or from an ice age throughout its life. So, air and water temperatures must always be either decreasing or increasing.

Look at the most recent ice age, called ”the little ice age,” which ended its cycle about the time of the civil war. The cool down and heat up periods covered about 300 years total. It was very extreme temperature-wise. In this short letter, I will only ask the pertinent question: What did man and beast do to cause the cooling down and heating up of air and water temperatures during that 300-year period? There was no industrial revolution, for example, during the heating up period. Can man really intervene in such a massive phenomenon? Massachusetts Institute of Technology says so, but their solution is not by eliminating our current energy sources, if you noticed.