Letter to the Editor: GOP lawmakers are bigots, not all Republicans

David Grey took me to task because of my use of the word “bigot.” He said it should not apply to the Republican community. I thought that I was clear in referring to GOP Lawmakers. David, I know how to read a dictionary. One definition is…”Having or showing an attitude of hatred or intolerance towards a particular group.”

As I said, and will now expand on: about 20-plus states with Republican control have passed dozens of measures targeting transgender persons with onerous measures that out-and-out discriminate against a specific group with no concern as to how these cruel laws will affect thousands of individuals and their families.

Please tell me how this not bigotry.

If you get news from Fox News, you probably are not aware of these measures since Fox is a leader in this hateful behavior.