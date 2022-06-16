Letter to the Editor: My partner deserves recognition for her contributions to Blue Moose
Janet Crispell
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Just a noteworthy note about the Blue Moose ownership change. I, Janet Crispell, opened the Blue Moose with my partner Louise Demaris in 1987 and could not have done it without her. Please do not give me the credit — as she was the creative force behind our endeavor. I am just a good work horse.
Letters to the Editor